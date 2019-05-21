Dad’s Are More Important Than Ever
Dr Frieda Birnbaum is a Research Psychologist, Psychoanalyst and Author of ” Life Begins at 60: A New View on Motherhood, Marriage, and Reinventing Ourselves.” She spoke to WHBC’s Gary Rivers on Tuesday morning on the importance of Dad’s in a child’s development.
Dr. Frieda Birnbaum Says: People who grow up having a strong relationship with their Father will be profoundly impacted differently than those who did not. Often times when we didn’t get something from our Fathers as a child such as unconditional love, acceptance, or even respect, we tend to seek these qualities out in others as adults.
Did you grow up having one of these Fathers? Here’s how they may have impacted your childhood & adulthood.
Funny Dad
A Father is who is constantly cracking jokes won’t be as uptight as other parents. Children who have a Dad like this can find the lighter side of gloomy situations and comfort themselves with humor well into their adulthood.
Angry Dad
This type of Father can make his kids feel disciplined, restricted, fearful, and judgmental about themselves and others. Adults of angry Fathers may have challenges in developing trusting relationships on both a personal and professional level.
Handyman / Reader
A Dad who is always fixing things around the house and regularly reading books can instill in his children a sense of early independence and appreciation for knowledge. Children of handymen / readers may develop a natural interest and passion for entrepreneurship as adults.
The Overachiever
Does Dad have tons of trophies or is he a CEO of a major corporation? Children of successful Fathers may develop great insecurity and feel inadequate because they are constantly comparing themselves. However, if this type of Dad allows his children into his world and allows them to achieve on their own, they too can become very successful.
Helicopter Dad
A Dad who overly involved in everything for their child may very well be causing that child to delay their development & maturity. Adults of helicopter Dads may have a hard time making decisions for themselves and can develop co-dependency on others.
Father Who Is An Alcoholic / Drug Abuser
This is someone who needs parenting themselves and is a poor role model for their child who needs love & guidance. Children of addicts can often develop obsessive compulsive behavior, co-dependency, and even become addicts themselves into adulthood.
About Dr. Frieda Birnbaum
NY Metropolitan Based – Dr Frieda Birnbaum is a Research Psychologist, Psychoanalyst and Author of ” Life Begins at 60: A New View on Motherhood, Marriage, and Reinventing Ourselves.” She’s an expert on depression, women’s issues, and attaining happiness.
