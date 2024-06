In this image taken from police body camera video released by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, emergency personnel search a building following an explosion, Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Youngstown, Ohio. A cut natural gas line was found in a basement area of the building which was severely damaged by a massive explosion this week, the National Transportation Safety Board reported Thursday, May 30, 2024, but it’s not yet known if that played a role in the blast. (Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The high-rise apartment building next door to the Realty Building in downtown Youngstown is being evacuated now.

The structural engineer looking at the stability of the explosion-damaged building made the recommendation on Monday.

It’s not known if the option of saving the Realty Tower will still be available.