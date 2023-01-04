Damar Hamlin’s Medical Condition and Possible Prognosis Explained LISTEN HERE

A sign shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hamlin was taken to the hospital after collapsing on the field during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Football fans and people in general are waiting to hear how Damar Hamlin is doing after collapsing on the football field Monday night.

There are so many theories about what happened and what his prognosis might be. Dr. Stan Anderson talked with Pam Cook about what happened that night, what the process is right now and what are his chances for recovery…listen here!