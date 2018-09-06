Dancing With The Canton Stars Returns

Jay Spencer, Georgia Paxos, with the Canton Palace Theatre were guests on the Gary Rivers Show Thursday morning to talk “Dance”

The 8th annual Dancing with Canton’s Stars show, where professional dancers are paired with local stars in a ballroom dancing competition for the coveted mirrorball trophy, returns Saturday, November 10th at 6pm.

This year the show will feature an “All Star” cast of returning contestants!

Danette Lund (Education and Social Sciences Chair, Stark State College)

Joe Martuccio (Retired, Canton Law Director & Attorney)

Eric Smer (Regional Support Manager, Phoenix Enterprise Solutions)

Debbi Spaner (Spaner Marketing Communications)

Jay Spencer (Chief Forensic Scientist, Stark County Crime Laboratory & Organist, Canton Palace Theatre)

Jennifer Spring (Surgical Nurse, Stark County Women’s Center)

Jane Vignos (Silversneakers Fitness Instructor, Hall of Fame Fitness)

The show will feature professional dancers: