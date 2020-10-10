      Weather Alert

Date Set for Auction of Former Massillon Hospital Building

Jim Michaels
Oct 10, 2020 @ 8:06am

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s a date set now for auctioning off the former Affinity Medical Center building in Massillon.

It’s November 18th.

Mayor Kathy Catazaro Perry says the expenses at the vacant building are too much for the city.

She has the last right of refusal on any sale, hoping the intent of the buyer is to repurpose the building.

Catazaro Perry says there’s still the possibility the VA could partner with the new owner for the use of about 20,000 square feet of space.

The auction is being handled by Kiko Auctions.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon