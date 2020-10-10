Date Set for Auction of Former Massillon Hospital Building
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s a date set now for auctioning off the former Affinity Medical Center building in Massillon.
It’s November 18th.
Mayor Kathy Catazaro Perry says the expenses at the vacant building are too much for the city.
She has the last right of refusal on any sale, hoping the intent of the buyer is to repurpose the building.
Catazaro Perry says there’s still the possibility the VA could partner with the new owner for the use of about 20,000 square feet of space.
The auction is being handled by Kiko Auctions.