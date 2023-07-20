Date Set for Memorial Concert for ‘Maestro’
July 20, 2023 10:00AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A date has been set for a memorial concert for the late Maestro.
Longtime Canton Symphony Orchestra Conductor Gerhardt Zimmermann will be honored on Sunday September 10 at 3 p.m. at the symphony center that bears his name.
Favorite pieces of his will be performed, and proceeds from the concert will create Gerhardt Zimmermann Endowment Fund to sponsor a Masterworks concert in his honor.
Tickets are on sale now.
The Maestro passed away last month.