Date Set for Memorial Concert for ‘Maestro’

By Jim Michaels
July 20, 2023 10:00AM EDT
Gerhardt Zimmermann. (Courtesy Canton Symphony Orchestra)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A date has been set for a memorial concert for the late Maestro.

Longtime Canton Symphony Orchestra Conductor Gerhardt Zimmermann will be honored on Sunday September 10 at 3 p.m. at the symphony center that bears his name.

Favorite pieces of his will be performed, and proceeds from the concert will create Gerhardt Zimmermann Endowment Fund to sponsor a Masterworks concert in his honor.

Tickets are on sale now.

The Maestro passed away last month.

