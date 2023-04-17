News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

David’s Bridal Files For Bankruptcy, But Your Order Is Safe

By News Desk
April 17, 2023 2:51PM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

CONSHOKOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — David’s Bridal has filed for bankruptcy protection, the second time the firm has sought such protection in the last five years.

The announcement came Monday, just days after the company reported that it could be eliminating 9,236 positions across the United States.

The Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based retailer is one of the largest sellers of wedding gowns and formal wear and employs more than 11,000 workers, David’s Bridal is looking to sell the company, but its stores remain open and its fulfilling orders without delay,

The company last filed for bankruptcy in 2018 but reemerged a year later.

Monday’s filing was made in New Jersey.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

UPDATE: Restrictions on Route 30 to Continue for Weeks
3

35-year old Killed in Canton Shooting
4

Akron Police say they have arrested a Serial Rapist: Looking for Additional Victims
5

Canton Man Arraigned from Prison for December Traffic Death