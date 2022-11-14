Davis Resigns as Head Coach of Louisville

After three years at the helm, Troy Davis is resigning as Head Coach of the Louisville Leopards. As confirmed on louisvilleleopards.org.

The Louisville City School District hired Davis away from Mount Union in 2020. Previous experience included playing and coaching for the Leopards.

Davis leaves after a posting a 7-22 career record and a 3-7 record this past season. Davis took over the head coaching roll for Jeff Twiddy in 2020.

Stay tuned on whbc.com and whbcsports.com as a coaching search begins.