News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Davis Resigns as Head Coach of Louisville

By billy.beebe
November 14, 2022 5:03PM EST
Share
Davis Resigns as Head Coach of Louisville

After three years at the helm, Troy Davis is resigning as Head Coach of the Louisville Leopards. As confirmed on louisvilleleopards.org.

 

The Louisville City School District hired Davis away from Mount Union in 2020. Previous experience included playing and coaching for the Leopards.

 

Davis leaves after a posting a 7-22  career record and a 3-7 record this past season. Davis took over the head coaching roll for Jeff Twiddy in 2020.

 

Stay tuned on whbc.com and whbcsports.com as a coaching search begins.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Two Teens to be Sentenced on Murder Convictions This Week
3

Two Teens Sentenced to 18 to Life in January Killing
4

Prosecution Gains Guilty Plea in Killing of Canton Father of Four
5

CPD Officers Revive Woman Found Unresponsive, Not Breathing