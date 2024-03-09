Daylight Saving Time Begins Early Sunday Morning

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This is time change weekend, and the shortest weekend of the year, by one hour!

We switch to Daylight Saving Time at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, so any devices that do not automatically move AHEAD one hour need to be adjusted Saturday night.

The Canton Fire Department also reminds you to replace the batteries in smoke detectors.

While they last, the department has free detectors for Canton residents at the main fire station at Market Avenue S and 7th Street SW.

Again, Eastern Daylight Time kicks in at 2 a.m. Sunday morning.