      Weather Alert

Dayton-Based Task Force Prepared to Assist with Building Collapse, If Called

Jim Michaels
Jun 28, 2021 @ 4:55am
Courtesy Ohio Task Force 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The state has an emergency response team, poised to assist with the building collapse in Surfside Florida, if called.

Public Information Officer Phil Senewe with Ohio Task Force One says it’s no small task working in such a rescue and recovery operation.

Senewe says the psychological impacts can last a lifetime.

The task force is trained in urban search and rescue techniques.

