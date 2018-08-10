Deadline Approaching for Assistance with Summer Cooling Bills
By Jim Michaels
|
Aug 10, 2018 @ 5:52 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – Ohioans sweating out that next electricity bill have until the end of the month to seek help through the Home Energy Assistance Program’s Summer Crisis Initiative.

Qualified customers of regulated electric utilities receive a benefit of up to 300 dollars.

Eligible households must have a member age 60 or older, or with a documented medical condition impaired by hot weather.

Family-of-four household income must be below $44,000.

The’s more at the state’s Development Services Agency website.

