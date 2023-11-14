DEADLY BUS CRASH: More Information

ETNA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There were reportedly 57 people aboard the bus that was rear-ended in Licking County Ohio on Tuesday.

34 students who did not require hospitalization were taken to a church in the town of Etna.

Their parents came to pick them up.

The governor has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in Tuscarawas County and at the Statehouse.

Students from Stark County are among those who attend the Tusky Valley Schools between Zoar and Zoarville.

Superintendent Derek Varasky released a statement, saying the next few days will be challenging.

Parents were arriving at the middle/high school to try and learn more about the accident.

many were taking their kids home.