Deadly Canton Fire Nets 23 to 28 1/2 Year Sentence

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A deadly Canton arson fire spells some pretty significant prison time for a former Nimishillen Township man.

32-year-old Anthony Carr has been sentenced to 23 to 28-and-a-half years in prison.

This, after entering guilty pleas earlier this month to involuntary manslaughter and arson charges.

An aggravated murder charge was dropped.

71-year-old Patrick Murphy who lived in an apartment house in the 900 block of Raff Road SW was killed in the September 2022 fire.

Carr will be credited for the one year he has been in the Stark County jail.

Some of the arson charges apply to a house fire on Fairmont Street NE in Plain Township last December.

Carr must sign on with the state arson registry.