Deadly Canton Fire Ruled Arson

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Updates on a couple of fires in Stark County from Tuesday and Wednesday.

The State Fire Marshal says the fire on Lincoln Avenue NW Wednesday morning was an arson fire.

A man died in that fire.

The house is a total loss and is coming down.

A $5000 reward for information is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee, a consortium of insurance companies.

And it’ll be up to the Stark County Metropolitan Housing Authority to determine the future of its Indian Run Manor facility in Waynesburg following that Tuesday morning fire.

There was damage to two apartments, the foyer and some offices, 25-percent of the facility says the Mohawk Valley Joint Fire District.

The building has been boarded up.

The fire district says the housing authority will consider the age and condition of the Mottice Drive SE facility before proceeding.