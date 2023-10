CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Don’t look now, but there hasn’t been a homicide recorded in the city of Canton in over two-and-a-half months.

The city has had 11 homicides this year.

Compare that to 13 at this time last year.

Number-11 occurred on July 17th, when 32-year-old Cody Ingram was shot inside a home on Gobel Avenue NE.

He died at the hospital.