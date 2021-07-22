Deadly Night in Canton One Year Ago
Ace Lucas (Courtesy FBI)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One year ago Thursday, we heard the news about a violent night in Canton.
Six people were shot, three of them killed including a 19-month-old boy, Ace Lucas.
Also shot dead in separate incidents were 31-year-old Ronald Pleasant and 20-year-old Brandon Bushe.
Bushe’s mother Dawn Millar tells Channel 5 that the impact hasn’t changed over the last 365 days.
She still feels sick to her stomach,
Only one person is charged so far from that night.
23-year-old Trejuan Johnson is charged in the toddler’s killing.
Two others seen in surveillance video at that shooting scene have not been caught.