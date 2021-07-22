      Weather Alert

Deadly Night in Canton One Year Ago

Jim Michaels
Jul 22, 2021 @ 5:55am
Ace Lucas (Courtesy FBI)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One year ago Thursday, we heard the news about a violent night in Canton.

Six people were shot, three of them killed including a 19-month-old boy, Ace Lucas.

Also shot dead in separate incidents were 31-year-old Ronald Pleasant and 20-year-old Brandon Bushe.

Bushe’s mother Dawn Millar tells Channel 5 that the impact hasn’t changed over the last 365 days.

She still feels sick to her stomach,

Only one person is charged so far from that night.

23-year-old Trejuan Johnson is charged in the toddler’s killing.

Two others seen in surveillance video at that shooting scene have not been caught.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
UPDATE: SCSO Identifies 4 Dead in 2-Vehicle Nimishillen Crash
Fatal Crash in Tuscarawas, Week's 7th Traffic Accident Death
Ohio, Neighboring State Troopers Target 'Move Over' Law This Week
Accused Canton Mom, Dad Arraigned Following Indictment in Disturbing Toddler Killing
Connect With Us Listen To Us On