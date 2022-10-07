News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Deadly Raff Road Fire Ruled An Arson

By Jim Michaels
October 7, 2022 5:48AM EDT
Share
Deadly Raff Road Fire Ruled An Arson
Courtesy Canton Fire Department

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Fire Marshal and Canton fire investigators have ruled arson in a deadly fire last week inside a five-unit apartment house.

They say that fire in the 900 block of Raff Road SW was purposely set.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a $5000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Three people were pulled from the house last Thursday night.

One of them, a 71-year-old man was taken to the hospital with severe burns.

He later died.

Four firefighters were injured but are back on the job.

The house is to be torn down.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Two Young Boys Killed in a Crash in Canton; Their Dad the Driver
3

Alleged Canton Gang Member Indicted on 28 Counts
4

A New Home for Mckinley High School Just Part of a Plan that Changes the Face of Canton City Schools
5

What did you miss Friday Night? Watch HERE NOW