Deadly Week: 4 Traffic Fatalities in Stark
(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Make it four people dead on Stark County’s roadways this week, with an accident late Tuesday night.
That crash on Route 62 in Canton closed the roadway for four hours between I-77 and Cleveland Avenue NW.
Canton police say a car driven by 50-year-old Joseph Hester of Plain Township was involved in an accident with another driver in the eastbound lanes.
He was killed.
The other driver was not seriously injured.
The Canton Metro Crash Team is investigating.