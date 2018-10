There were two deadly traffic accidents in Canton over the weekend, with the victims not yet positively identified… It may reportedly take weeks to ID the man killed in the 2300 block of 38th Street NW yesterday morning after his car crashed into a tree; the car caught fire and was destroyed, with the victim badly burned… He’s believed to be a Plain Township man… And another man was killed at Endrow Avenue and 22nd Street NE Friday night; his motorcycle hit an SUV.