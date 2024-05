LOUISVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A death investigation in Louisville.

City police say the body of a 43-year-old man from Louisville was found Saturday afternoon in a wooded area off West Main Street in the area of Wilson Park.

Someone on an ATV made the discovery.

The man’s name has not been released.

Foul play is not suspected.

The Stark County coroner is also investigating.