News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Death Mystery: Body of Canton Man Found in Norton

By Jim Michaels
January 12, 2023 7:20AM EST
Share
Death Mystery: Body of Canton Man Found in Norton

NORTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A mystery to solve in Norton.

That’s where police found the body of a Canton man 11 days after they believe he was involved in a traffic crash in their city.

The body of 39-year-old Matthew Duplain was found dead Tuesday beneath a sewer grate in Norton.

The Summit Medical Examiner is investigating.

There’s no cause of death yet.

Norton police say a man ran off from a traffic accident near the Route 21/ Wooster Road W freeway interchange back on December 30.

Duplain was reported missing that day.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Man Accused in Canton Shooting Death Indicted
3

Canton Man Killed in I-77 Crash Near Bolivar
4

Tuscarawas Sheriff: 14-Year-Old Mineral City Boy Dead in Accidental Shooting
5

Two Canton Residents Burned in Sunday Fire