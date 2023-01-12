Death Mystery: Body of Canton Man Found in Norton

NORTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A mystery to solve in Norton.

That’s where police found the body of a Canton man 11 days after they believe he was involved in a traffic crash in their city.

The body of 39-year-old Matthew Duplain was found dead Tuesday beneath a sewer grate in Norton.

The Summit Medical Examiner is investigating.

There’s no cause of death yet.

Norton police say a man ran off from a traffic accident near the Route 21/ Wooster Road W freeway interchange back on December 30.

Duplain was reported missing that day.