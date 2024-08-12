News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Death of Maryland Woman in Canton Twp. Being Investigated

By Jim Michaels
August 12, 2024 8:22AM EDT
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A death investigation in Canton Township, just south of the city limits.

The body of a woman from the state of Maryland was found near the Wheeling and Lake Erie Railroad tracks near Trump Avenue SE.

The 24-year-old reportedly may have been dead for a short period of time before someone driving by made the discovery Friday afternoon.

No other information was available.

The Stark County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s Offices are investigating.

