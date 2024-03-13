News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Death Of Nonbinary Teen Nex Benedict After School Fight Is Ruled A Suicide

By News Desk
March 13, 2024 6:39PM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The death of a Oklahoma high school student who was nonbinary who died the day after a fight inside a high school restroom has been ruled a suicide by the state medical examiner’s office.

A summary autopsy report released on Wednesday determined that Nex Benedict had toxic levels of two drugs in their system.

Police in the Tulsa suburb of Owasso have said in a statement there were “many indications” that Benedict’s death was a suicide, but Lt. Nick Boatman did not elaborate.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Akron Police Arrest Murder Suspect in Belden Area
3

Moving Forward With New Jackson Roundabout
4

High Bond for Canton-Area Teen Charged in Toledo-Area Killing
5

Mahoning Man Charged in Alliance Walmart Threat