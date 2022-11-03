Decision 2022 – Midterm Elections

Tuesday, November 8th is Election Day across the country. And for a mid-term election is is very important and controversial as well.

All 435 U.S. House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats are on the ballot. A very close race for the U.S. Senate seat in Ohio between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance is a dead heat. And in person early voting has been on the rise in the buckeye state. There are races and issues in Stark County as well. On election night Fox News will bring you updates at the top and bottom of every hour on what’s happening around the nation. You can check back here and on our social media for the local election results. Then, be sure to tune in to Canton’s Morning News with Pam Cook for the complete wrap up.

Here’s the link to some local results you might be interested in:

STARK COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS HERE