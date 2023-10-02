Deer Archery Season Underway

A mule deer grazes along a road along Chatfield Reservior late Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The deer season has begun.

Though deer gun season is still eight weeks away, archers took to the woods starting Saturday morning.

One change for hunters who go out early or stay out late: the ODNR Division of Wildlife no longer has sunrise and sunset times in their annual Hunting Digest.

Of course it’s pretty easy to find that info on a weather app, like the free AccuWeather app.

“Wildlife” typically prints 100,000 digests, so that’s a paper savings.

The deer archery season continues until February 4 of next year.

Archery season has grown in popularity over the last decade, accounting for 47-percent of the harvest last season.