Deer Gun Season Underway in Ohio

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Deer Gun Season began a half hour before sunrise on Monday morning, or 6:55 a.m. in the Canton area.

Deer hunting is underway during daytime hours this week, through Sunday.

Jayme Emert with the ODNR Division of Wildlife says it’s important to have the 2023-2024 hunting regulations manual in order to have the latest rules and information.

Changes in the rules are printed in red.

There are a few changes from last year, including adjustments to the bag limits in seven counties.

You’ll find the manual at wildohio.gov.

Hunters are required to wear hunter orange.

Anyone with questions can call the state’s wildlife office at 800-WILDLIFE.