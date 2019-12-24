Deer Harvest Up for Bonus Weekend, Gun Season
WHBC News
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was a very successful just-concluded bonus weekend to the deer gun season in Ohio.
The harvest was up 45-percent compared to last year.
Over 77,000 deer were checked for the total nine days that comprised the gun season.
Compare that to 70,000 deer last year.
Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties were in the top five for the number of deer checked.
Archery season continues and muzzleloader season starts January 4.