Deer-Involved Crash on I-77 Creates Diesel Fuel Spill

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An accident involving deer on the interstate leads to a fuel spill.

The Jackson Township Police Department estimates 40 gallons of diesel spilled from a dump truck that hit two deer on Northbound I-77 just before the Portage Street exit Monday morning.

The spill continued on the exit ramp and onto Portage where the truck stopped.

Officers believe one of the deer somehow punctured the fuel tank.

20 tons of absorbent material was needed.

Police say none of the fuel threatened any waterway at any time

The windshield of the truck was damaged.

Traffic was impacted for more than five hours