Deer Kills Way Down This Gun Season

(WHBC) – Hunters enduring some poor weather tagged far fewer deer during this deer-gun season than last.

The ODNR says hunters harvested 60,557 deer during the week-long deer-gun season that ended on Sunday.

Last year, hunters checked 72,814 deer over the same period.

In Stark County, hunters took 810 deer, a drop of 71 from last year.

The ODNR says there are still more options for hunters to pursue deer.

They can enjoy two more days of deer-gun season on Saturday, December 15th and Sunday, December 16th, and muzzleloader season is January 5th through the 8th.

Also, hunters still have two months left of deer archery season, which remains open through Sunday, February 3rd.