Deerfield Firm Gets Mount Pleasant Detention Basin Expansion

LAKE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Sometimes the timing is just right for an expensive government project.

So the expansion of the Mount Pleasant Water Detention Basin along Mount Pleasant Street just east of Pittsburg Avenue at the southwest corner of Lake Township will cost $600,000 less than the initial estimate.

United Earthworks from Deerfield doing the work for just under $1.6 million.

The existing detention basin will be expanded by 30-percent to hold more water during heavy rainfall.

The work is being paid for with a TIF deal made with a nearby commercial property owner.

The detention basin was built in 2007.