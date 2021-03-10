      Weather Alert

Defendant in Defenseless Driver Beating Case Makes Court ‘Appearance’

Jim Michaels
Mar 10, 2021 @ 5:40am
Travonce Backie (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton man accused of badly beating a defenseless driver following a traffic accident in the city last month entered a “not guilty” plea to attempted murder and felonious assault charges on Tuesday.

32-year-old Travonce Backie appeared via video from the Stark County jail.

He’s accused of beating 85-year-old Ralph White of Canton Township after their cars collided along 8th Street NE near Republic Steel.

Backie’s bond remains at a half-million dollars.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Canton Man Arrested, Accused of Shooting at Man, Daughter in Massillon Front Yard
Canton Man Gets 22 Years for Selling Drugs Out of Car
More Than 55 Stark Vaccine Locations, Not Including Smaller Pharmacies
Arrests Made in Huge Rash of Car Window Smash-Ins in Canton