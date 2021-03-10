Defendant in Defenseless Driver Beating Case Makes Court ‘Appearance’
Travonce Backie (Stark County jail)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton man accused of badly beating a defenseless driver following a traffic accident in the city last month entered a “not guilty” plea to attempted murder and felonious assault charges on Tuesday.
32-year-old Travonce Backie appeared via video from the Stark County jail.
He’s accused of beating 85-year-old Ralph White of Canton Township after their cars collided along 8th Street NE near Republic Steel.
Backie’s bond remains at a half-million dollars.