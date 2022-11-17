Defining “Elite”

Elite (Noun) – A select group that is superior in terms of ability or qualities to the rest of a group…EX: MASSILLON vs LAKE for the D2 Regional Final for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game of the Week on 1480 WHBC/MIX 94.1!! Pretty much sums up the caliber of our Friday Night collision this Friday Night at Byers Field in Parma.

Two teams that will once again face “One and Done”…win or go home, etc and on. Both will play fast….play loose….execute the game plan…all focused with their eyes on the prize Week 16 at Benson Stadium.

Talent? Literally all over the field…Slaughter, Hartson, Banks, Moore are just some of the Tigers looking to Roar. Christopher, Butler, Jarvis, Baker want to let loose with some Rock ‘em Blue! There are numbers that are so impressive for both teams on both sides of the ball. However, the biggest number may be 11.11 on each side of the ball that are selfless….no focus on statistics….just playing as one…as a unit knowing that collective success is victory to be shared as one.

Massillon – Lake. The anticipation of the possibility of this match up since the playoffs began. Quite frankly, the stars have aligned. From my perspective In the Booth the stars will be blinding when the Bluestreaks and the Tigers take the field Friday Night at 7PM!

Kenny Roda, Denny Kinkead, Mark Miller, and yours truly with all the action! See y’all On the Radio!!