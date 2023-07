HARRISON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Make it two fatal motorcycle accidents in two days.

A 60-year-old Dellroy man was killed in a Tuesday night motorcycle crash on Route 171 in Harrison Township, just northwest of Carrollton.

The state patrol says Jeffrey Ayers hit a deer in the road.

And 64-year-old Bradley Jacobs of Massillon was killed in an accident involving his Harley Monday night in Jackson Township.