News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Delta Flight Has A Rough But Safe Landing In Charlotte Without Gear Extended

By News Desk
June 28, 2023 1:08PM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

CHARLOTTE, N.C.. (AP) — Officials say a Delta flight landed roughly but safely at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Wednesday without part of its landing gear extended.

The airport says in a tweet that the runway was closed following a mechanical issue with Delta Air Lines.

No injuries were reported and all passengers were taken to the terminal.

The airport says it was working to remove the aircraft and reopen the runway.

Delta says the flight left from Atlanta with 96 passengers, two pilots and three flight attendants and was on its way to Charlotte.

Delta says in a statement that safety is a priority and crews train extensively to safely manage through many scenarios and the flight landed safely.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

DRC: Wagner Family Member Moved to Maximum Security Prison in Rhode Island
3

NWS: 9 Tornadoes in Northern Ohio Last Thursday
4

DeWine: Charges Serious as Former President Emerges Defiant from Federal Courtroom
5

77/30 Lane, Ramp Restrictions Expected to Come Down by Tuesday Morning