Denny Loves Defense

Week 2 is in the books and the stat of the week is all about defense. Yes, it’s only two games, but there are three teams in Stark County that have defense’s that are giving up less than 7 points per game.

One of my favorite coaches, Vince Lombardi, is quoted saying ‘some people try to find things in this game that don’t exist but football is two things blocking and tackling.’

These three teams must embody the word tackling. WHBC Sports has already seen Massillon and have come away very impressed. This coming Friday WHBC Sports, radio travels to Northwest. Our Stream team is on their way to East Canton. WHBC Sports is lucky enough to cover these teams In the first 3 weeks of football.

The 3 teams are:

Massillon 3.5 points per game

Northwest – 4.5 points per game

East Canton – 6.5 points per game

Good luck to our Stark County teams this weekend!