Dense Fog Advisory Until 12noon Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Dense Fog Advisory, in effect until 12noon on Wednesday.

Stark, Summit, Portage and Wayne Counties are among those in the advisory area.

The weather service says visibility is generally under a mile, but in spots where it’s more dense, it can be under a quarter-mile.

Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties are not under the advisory, but the Pittsburgh weather office reports fog there as well.