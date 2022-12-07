Dense Fog Advisory Until 12noon Wednesday

News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

By Jim Michaels
December 7, 2022 8:56AM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Dense Fog Advisory, in effect until 12noon on Wednesday.

Stark, Summit, Portage and Wayne Counties are among those in the advisory area.

The weather service says visibility is generally under a mile, but in spots where it’s more dense, it can be under a quarter-mile.

Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties are not under the advisory, but the Pittsburgh weather office reports fog there as well.

