By News Desk
February 16, 2023 12:30PM EST
Deputies Suspended In Nichols Case Didn’t Keep Body Cams On

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities say two sheriff’s deputies who have been suspended for five days for their role in the arrest of Tyre Nichols failed to keep their body cameras activated after they went to the location where Nichols had been beaten by five Memphis police officers.

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner said late Wednesday that deputies Jeremy Watkins and Johntavious Bowers each violated multiple policies after they reported to the location of Nichols’ violent arrest on Jan. 7.

Nichols had fled a traffic stop but was caught by Memphis Police Department officers who punched him, kicked him and hit him with a baton.

