      Weather Alert

Derek Chauvin Pleads Guilty In Federal Civil Rights Case

News Desk
Dec 15, 2021 @ 11:05am

(Minneapolis, MN) — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin [[ SHO-vin ]] is pleading guilty in the federal civil rights case against him. Similar to his criminal trial earlier this year, it involved the death of George Floyd. Chauvin was hit with two counts of depriving Floyd of his rights under the “Color of Law.” Charges from a 2017 incident where Chauvin used a neck restraint on a teen will be thrown out as part of the plea deal. Chauvin was found guilty in his criminal trial and was sentenced to prison. As for the civil rights case, prosecutors will seek a sentence of about 25 years behind bars.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
UPDATE: Homicide Victim in NW Canton Identified
Injuries From Canton House Fire on Thursday
First Lead Testing of Residents Near Republic Steel Plant
ODOT: I-77/Route 30 Work Zone Changes Coming Soon
Connect With Us Listen To Us On