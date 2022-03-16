Despite New Law, Sheriff Recommends Training for New Gun Owners
FILE PHOTO - Stark County Commissioners, Sheriff George Maier and Prosecutor Kyle Stone cut the ribbon at the new Law Enforcement Training Center in downtown Massillon, Gun training courses are provided here. (Stark County Sheriff's Office)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gun owners, those aspiring to own weapons and carry them around, and gun rights groups are thrilled that the governor signed the no-permit bill this week.
But law enforcement is expressing safety concerns.
Stark County Sheriff George Maier urges gun buyers to get training anyway, even though it won’t be required any more.
Current law requires eight hours of training and a background check.
The new law takes effect in less than three months.