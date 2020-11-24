      Weather Alert

Destructive Pest: Spotted Lanternfly Observed in Jefferson County

Jim Michaels
Nov 24, 2020 @ 6:15am
Spotted lanternfly (Courtesy Ohio Department of Agriculture)

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An eastern Asian insect wreaking havoc with agricultural interests in eastern Pennsylvania has shown up in Ohio now.

The state Department of Agriculture found 40 or 50 spotted lanternflies in Jefferson County near Steubenville.

The department will be returning to see if the bugs laid any eggs.

That would make it an infestation.

The spotted lanternfly is known to destroy vineyards and also likes some hardwoods; more at whbc.com

The lanternflies are moving east from Pennsylvania aboard trains, trucks and cars.

