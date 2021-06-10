      Weather Alert

Details about an upcoming Juneteenth celebration

Jon Bozeka
Jun 10, 2021 @ 12:23pm
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: Protesters raise clenched fists during a Black Lives Matter protest outside the Houses of Parliament on June 3, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. The death of an African-American man, George Floyd, while in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the United States, as well as demonstrations of solidarity in many countries around the world. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Where will the event take place? What can people expect to learn from attending? Jon spoke with the event’s organizer in Crystal Smith.

