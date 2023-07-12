Details Behind Green State Rep’s Domestic Violence Charges

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Police reports obtained by several news organizations from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office detail the actions behind the criminal charges meted out to State Representative Bob Young of Green.

One report from early last Friday morning indicates he slapped a female family member in the face at his home.

It indicates he then threw the woman’s cell phone into the family swimming pool as she made a 9-1-1 call.

That’s what drew a felony charge.

Later that morning, a separate report indicates Young went to another family member’s home where that woman had sought refuge, charging a man blocking the door.

He broke through a glass window, according to the report.

Young was arraigned on Saturday.