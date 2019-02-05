Details on 76/Kenmore Leg Closures

The following lane restrictions and ramp closures will be in place through mid-March for repairs to the East Ave. bridge over I-76:

I-76 eastbound under East Ave. will be reduced to ONE lane.

The ramp from I-76 eastbound to I-76 eastbound/Kenmore Leg will be CLOSED. The detour will be I-277 eastbound to I-77 northbound to I-76 westbound.

The ramp from I-76 eastbound/Kenmore Leg to I-76 eastbound will be CLOSED. The detour will be I-277 eastbound to I-77 northbound.

Work started Monday night (2/4/19) and will last 45 days