Details on the iPhone 11 – Here’s a sneak peek!

Apple 11 Details Have Been Leaked – News of what to expect from Apple’s “latest and greatest” iPhone have been leaked by a Japanese website.

The good news is, you’ll finally get a fast charger. It took years for Apple to catch up in that department, but don’t expect the transition to the USB-C yet. Battery improvements have been a top priority for user and the tech giant will apparently deliver.

Reportedly, the phones will also have a “Wireless PowerShare” that enables you to charge another device by putting it up against the back of the iPhone.

One of the most buzzed about features is the third camera on the back that high end version will probably have.

The official details will be revealed this morning by CEO Tim Cook.