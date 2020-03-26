DETAILS: State Legislature Moves Quickly to Address Election, Tax Deadline, More

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – State representatives and senators quickly passed sweeping legislation in the face of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, fixing the election, moving the state tax deadline and allowing public bodies to meet electronically.
The General Assembly agrees there will be no Primary Election Day.
Instead, absentee voting will continue until April 28.
Lt Governor Jon Husted in Wednesday’s media briefing said he preferred more time for residents to cast their ballots.
The bill is on the governor’s desk.
Here are the bill’s details as listed in a release from a number of offices of Democratic House members:
Supporting working people and families by:
Writing the Governor’s unemployment changes into law, including waiving waiting period, changing eligibility for COVID-19 and waiving work search requirements;
Moving state tax deadline from April 15 to July 15;
Prohibiting water shutoffs;
Suspending staff-to-child ratios and maximum group sizes at child-care centers;
Allowing JFS to continue making payments to publicly funded child care providers during the emergency;
Ensuring health and safety by:
Giving the Director of Medicaid additional flexibility to support the health care workforce and providers during crisis;
Allowing recent nursing graduates to obtain a temporary license to practice prior to passing the licensure examination;
Granting certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs), under certain conditions, the authority to perform additional duties or services related to anesthesia care;
Equipping children with the tools they need to succeed:
Waiving state testing and report cards for the 19-20 school year and allowing students to graduate who were already on track to do so;
Exempting schools from food processing requirements to ensure children have access to nutrition even if their school is shut down;
Limiting EdChoice school buildings for 20-21 to those eligible in 19-20;
Allowing schools to use distance learning to make up for missed days or hours of instruction caused by statewide K-12 closures;
Allowing licensed special education providers to serve students through tele-health and other electronic communications methods;
Making our democracy and government work for the people by:
Extending absentee voting by mail for the primary to April 28;
Extending validity of state licenses and providing a 90-day renewal period;
Permitting public bodies to meet electronically as long as the public has ability to participate as well;
Allowing recently retired state employees to be rehired at DRC, DYS, MHA, DVS and DDD;
$20M (non-GRF) fund shift for DAS operation of state agency capital facility projects.