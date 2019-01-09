Detectives Solve All Homicides in 2018

(WHBC) – The Canton Police Department solved each of its 11 homicide investigations from 2018.

Captain Dave Davis, investigative division commander, says their homicide detectives take a lot of pride in their work.

“We have great death investigators and they do have a tenacious attitude when it comes to finding out who’s responsible for these types of crimes.”

He says the 11 homicides in 2018 is one less than the average number of homicides annually in Canton.

In 2017, there were 17 homicides, of which 10 were solved.

“We do have several cold cases that we are still working, and detectives will work those until their conclusion.”

He says the Canton Police Department’s closure rate for homicide cases is usually between 80 to 90 percent, well above the national average rate of around 65 percent.