Development Plans for Former George D Harter Bank Building

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Pittsburgh-area developer of distressed downtown buildings is behind an effort to redevelop the historic George D Harter Bank building in downtown Canton.

The Repository says the building on Central Plaza North was sold to D and D Realty Group last July.

They are taking advantage of a $1.4 million tax credit from the state.

Plans are for 30 market-rate apartment units on the upper floors, with a food and small business market in the three-story-high lobby.

It’s a $7.5 million project.

The Historic Preservation Tax Credit was one of 38 recently announced by the state.

Work is set to begin soon.

(Harter Building is seen at far right of above image)