DeWine Addresses House Action on Health Director’s Orders
Director of the Ohio Department of Health Dr Amy Acton and Governor Mike DeWine. (Ohio Channel)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Mike DeWine addressed the actions taken by the House Wednesday to limit the ability of Health Director Dr Amy Acton to issue orders.
He says those laws are essentially 100 years old, and the executive branch has always overseen health concerns.
The governor also pointed to what he sees as flaws in some of the legislation, saying it wouldn’t be workable.