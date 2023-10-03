DeWine Administration Fighting Legal Hurdle to New Education Department

Ohio Attorney General and former U.S. Sen. Mike DeWine, left, and Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted greet the audience during a news conference at the University of Dayton to announce their decision to share the ticket in their bid for the Ohio governorship, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine hoped to prevent the sort of “chaos” as he calls it with the changes set to take effect with secondary education at the state level.

The governor and Lt Governor Jon Husted organized a press conference on Monday to say their new Department of Education and Workforce would be replacing the former department under a Board of Education.

And they said that would happen at midnight.

But a Columbus judge has extended a temporary restraining order through at least Wednesday, when a hearing will be held.

DeWine says the new department is written in law.