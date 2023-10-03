DeWine Administration Fighting Legal Hurdle to New Education Department
October 3, 2023 8:53AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine hoped to prevent the sort of “chaos” as he calls it with the changes set to take effect with secondary education at the state level.
The governor and Lt Governor Jon Husted organized a press conference on Monday to say their new Department of Education and Workforce would be replacing the former department under a Board of Education.
And they said that would happen at midnight.
But a Columbus judge has extended a temporary restraining order through at least Wednesday, when a hearing will be held.
DeWine says the new department is written in law.