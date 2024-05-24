DeWine Calls Legislature Back to Deal with Biden Ballot Issue

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks, Thursday, May 23, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio’s Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday that he is calling a special session of the General Assembly next week to pass legislation ensuring President Joe Biden is on the state’s 2024 ballot. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Under a section of the Ohio Constitution, the governor is allowed to call a special session of the legislature.

And that’s what Mike DeWine has done, telling the House and Senate to convene next Tuesday to pass legislation that will allow President Biden to appear on the November ballot.

The governor in a hastily-called press conference on Thursday called the inability of the legislature to find a solution “unacceptable” and “ridiculous”.

The General Assembly must make some sort of exception, because the Democratic National Convention takes place after the deadline to appear on the ballot.

DeWine says it isn’t something that should end up in the courts.